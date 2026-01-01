Technical defect prompts Ford recall in US

Shafaqna English- On Tuesday(30 Jun 2026), the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that Ford is recalling 741,195 vehicles across the United States due to a transmission flaw that may impair the parking mechanism, potentially allowing the vehicles to move unintentionally.

The regulator noted that this recall covers certain 2018–2021 Navigator and Expedition vehicles, 2020–2021 Explorer and Lincoln Aviator models, and the 2021 F-150.

As directed by NHTSA, the dealers will provide a free software upgrade, as well as inspect and replace any damaged transmission components without charging customers.

Source: Reuters

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