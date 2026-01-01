USA: Many Shia Muslims with divers backgrounds gather in Muharram rituals

Shafaqna English- Shia Muslims in the United States commemorated Imam Hussain (AS) by holding mourning ceremonies, chest-beating, elegy recitation, and blood donation programs. Many Shias with diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds in the United States gather in religious assemblies, listening to Quran recitation, elegy, lamentation, and speeches.

Muharram ritual held across the United States

Ashura annual event has been observed for decades in metro Detroit, but in recent years, it has grown in size, with packed services and bigger outdoor processions in Dearborn and Detroit.

During Muharram, Shia Muslims have gathered inside mosques and community centers for recitations and mournful ceremonies remembering the tragic martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS).

Thousands of mourners marched along Ford Road in Dearborn on Sunday as part of Ashura commemorations, honoring Imam Hussain (AS). Most of the faithful were dressed in black to symobolize the mourning of his death. Many held or waved black, red and green flags praising Imam Hussain, while others held up yellow signs that read: “We do not bow down to tyrants,” “Never to Humiliation.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani marked the Islamic occasion of Ashura linking the holy day’s themes of sacrifice and martyrdom to the city’s diverse faith traditions and shared commitment to justice.

Mamdani, a Shia Muslim who became New York City’s first ever Muslim mayor at the beginning of 2026, wrote in a post on X on Friday that “Ashura is a time of remembrance, sacrifice, and reflection.”

He added: “Today, on the 10th day of Muharram, we are reminded of Imam Hussain’s unwavering commitment to truth and dignity. His timeless legacy reminds us of the enduring values of faith, service to one another, and the belief that justice is always worth fighting for.”

Thousands also participate in Grand Ashura Processions across Texas to commemorate Imam Hussain (AS).

In Washington, Detroit, and Houston, mourning rituals, processions, and cultural conferences brought together Muslims of various nationalities.