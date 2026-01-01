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Trump administration bans imports of foreign inverters

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Shafaqna English- Five sources with direct knowledge have revealed that the Trump administration is crafting an import prohibition on foreign inverters, the components that connect solar panels and batteries to the electrical network, citing fears that China could use these devices to destabilize power systems.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter remains confidential, indicated that the FCC’s draft restriction would cover newly introduced foreign inverter models and could be finalized and announced as soon as this year.

Source: Reuters

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