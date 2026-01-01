New WHO plan calls for stronger action against fungal disease

Shafaqna English- World Health Organization (WHO)’s new guidance will help countries confront the rising burden of fungal disease and antifungal resistance.

The new Blueprint for strengthening responses to fungal disease and antifungal resistance, issued on Tuesday, sets out practical steps to improve prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and surveillance.

Fungal diseases affect more than 300 million people each year and are associated with high mortality, long-term illness and major losses in health and productivity worldwide.

Sources: News.un.org

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