EU member states agree on energy grids package

Shafaqna English- EU member states have agreed within the Council of the European Union on a position on the energy grids package.
The legislation was proposed by the European Commission last year, including a revision of the Trans-European Energy Infrastructure (TEN-E) regulation and a permitting directive.
With the accelerated development of renewable energy sources in the European Union, outdated electricity transmission infrastructure has become a bottleneck in Europe’s energy system.
Sources: Balkan Green Energy News