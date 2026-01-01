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EU member states agree on energy grids package

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Shafaqna English- EU member states have agreed within the Council of the European Union on a position on the energy grids package.

The legislation was proposed by the European Commission last year, including a revision of the Trans-European Energy Infrastructure (TEN-E) regulation and a permitting directive.
With the accelerated development of renewable energy sources in the European Union, outdated electricity transmission infrastructure has become a bottleneck in Europe’s energy system.

Sources: Balkan Green Energy News

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