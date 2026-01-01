Norway knocked out Ivory Coast with a 2-1 win

Shafaqna English- Ivory Coast’s World Cup dream came to an end on Tuesday(30 Jun 2026) as Erling Haaland, back in the starting lineup, fired home an 86th-minute decider to give Norway a 2–1 win and a place in the last 16 at Dallas Stadium.

This was Haaland’s fifth goal of the tournament, which not only confirmed Norway’s advancement but also gave them their first-ever win in a World Cup knockout match. Amad Diallo had earlier canceled out Antonio Nusa’s 39th-minute opener, setting up a highly anticipated meeting with Brazil in New York on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

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