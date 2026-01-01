France swept Sweden aside 3–0

Shafaqna English- France put on a dazzling show on Tuesday(30 Jun 2026), brushing aside Sweden 3–0 thanks to their adventurous and accurate attacking play, which earned them a place in the last 16 of the World Cup.

In truth, the 3–0 scoreline did Sweden a favour. France’s audacious attack would have posted double digits if not for the crossbar and a series of near-misses that were measured in millimetres.

France will face Paraguay in the round of 16, and the exhilarating style of play they showcased will give the South Americans plenty of sleepless nights ahead of that meeting.

Source: Reuters

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