California hosts America’s dream

Shafaqna English- The San Jose Earthquakes are enjoying their finest season opener ever and currently dominate soccer in this region of California. However, they are stepping aside for a new reign as the U.S. national team gears up for a World Cup knockout clash against Bosnia on Wednesday.

The upcoming match in the San Francisco Bay Area represents the third of potentially four World Cup games that the U.S. will play in California. The team carries the weight of expectations from millions of fans, who are ecstatic about the possibility of their country’s best performance in the tournament in 24 years.

Source: Reuters

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