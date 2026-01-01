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Mbappe is on trail of Messi’s scoring record

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Shafaqna English- While Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are both rewriting World Cup scoring records, the French star insists that his primary obsession is winning the title in New York on July 19, not overtaking Messi as the competition’s greatest marksman.

The 27-year-old scored twice on Tuesday(30 Jun 2026) as France thrashed Sweden 3–0 in the round of 32, bringing his World Cup total to 18 goals—just one behind Messi’s record of 19. He also moved level with Messi at the top of this tournament’s scoring table with six goals.

Source: Reuters

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