Deschamps: France are not yet complete team

Shafaqna English- Despite France’s dominant performance that propelled them into the World Cup round of 16, manager Didier Deschamps made it clear on Tuesday(30 Jun 2026) that his team have not yet reached their full potential. He emphasized that with stronger opponents ahead, there is always room to get better.

France have scored 13 goals and lit up the tournament with their flair, but they have also left gaps at the back. Deschamps believes that evolution and adaptation are key if his team are to win their third World Cup.

Source: Reuters

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