Potter: We say goodbye to World Cup with pride

Shafaqna English- Sweden coach Graham Potter admitted on Tuesday(30 Jun 2026) that there was simply no way to get past Kylian Mbappe’s well-drilled French side, as his team suffered their earliest World Cup elimination since 1990, leaving the pitch with few regrets against an opponent that seemed unbeatable.

Having reached the knockout rounds in their last four World Cup appearances, Sweden were this time eliminated 3–0 by the twice champions. Potter, however, said his side would leave the tournament with their pride intact, regardless of the scoreline.

Source: Reuters

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