Mexico secured 2–0 win over Ecuador

Shafaqna English- Mexico ended four decades of waiting for a knockout-stage victory at the World Cup on Tuesday(30 Jun 2026), as Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez both scored in the first half to secure a 2–0 win over Ecuador. The co-hosts’ progression to the last 16 was celebrated wildly at a deafening Azteca Stadium.

This round-of-32 win was Mexico’s first knockout-stage success at a World Cup since they beat Bulgaria on home soil back in 1986. They now face either England or the Democratic Republic of Congo in the next round, with the Azteca hosting its final match of the tournament as the co-hosts return there.

Source: Reuters

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