Asian markets started cautiously

Shafaqna English- Asian equity markets began the new quarter on a cautious note Wednesday(1 Jul 2026), as US-Iran talks encountered fresh obstacles. Meanwhile, investors remained alert to possible intervention by Japanese authorities, with the yen sinking to new 40-year lows.

Tehran stated on Tuesday(30 Jun 2026) that it would not hold talks with top US envoys who had travelled to the region, as the two sides remain deeply divided over a framework to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Source: Reuters

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