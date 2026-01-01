Global investors return to India

Shafaqna English- A swift fall in oil prices to pre-war benchmarks and policy moves aimed at steadying the rupee have prompted global investors to rethink their exit from Indian stocks, removing some of the biggest obstacles to investing in the region’s third-largest market.

Data from exchanges shows that daily selling by international funds has slowed sharply in recent weeks. Additionally, Elara Capital’s research reveals that US-listed ETFs focused on India recorded net inflows last week, the first positive reading in over a month.

Source: Reuters

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