Corporate inflation expectations in Japan hit record

Shafaqna English- A quarterly survey revealed that Japanese business sentiment has risen to its highest level in eight years, while corporate inflation expectations have climbed to record highs, highlighting the economy’s strength in the face of the Middle East conflict and supporting further interest rate increases.

The Bank of Japan’s quarterly growth and price outlook, due next month, will take this data into account alongside other factors. The forecasts are expected to offer signals on the timeline for another rate hike, following the June move to 1%, which marked a 31-year high.

Source: Reuters

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