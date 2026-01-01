English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificBusinessFeatured 1Other Newsworld

Corporate inflation expectations in Japan hit record

0

Shafaqna English- A quarterly survey revealed that Japanese business sentiment has risen to its highest level in eight years, while corporate inflation expectations have climbed to record highs, highlighting the economy’s strength in the face of the Middle East conflict and supporting further interest rate increases.

The Bank of Japan’s quarterly growth and price outlook, due next month, will take this data into account alongside other factors. The forecasts are expected to offer signals on the timeline for another rate hike, following the June move to 1%, which marked a 31-year high.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Asian indices showed volatility

asadian

US trade deficit soars to new record

asadian

Inflation rises in Japan’s capital

asadian

Yen rose and dollar weakened

asadian

Asian markets calm

asadian

Dollar hovers near its low point

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.