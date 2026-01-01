Trump’s income from digital investments

Shafaqna English- Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure, reviewed on Tuesday(30 Jun 2026), reveals that the president earned over $1.4 billion from his family’s crypto dealings last year, underscoring his growing dependence on digital assets that have gained from his administration’s policies.

The filings, which represent Trump’s 2025 ethics statement to the US Office of Government Ethics, showed that his firms received around $800 million from World Liberty Financial—a digital currency venture he and his sons co-founded. This revenue, shared among the president and his family, included over $520 million from token sales and more than $250 million from divesting interests in the World Liberty enterprise.

Source: Reuters

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