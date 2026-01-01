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Indonesia: 15 provinces have potential to become Muslim-friendly tourist destinations 

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Shafaqna English- 15 provinces in Indonesia have strong potential for Muslim-friendly tourist destinations based on the Indonesia Muslim Travel Index (IMTI), which is compiled based on the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI), Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana said in a statement.

The provinces considered to have the potential to become Muslim-friendly tourist destinations include Aceh, Riau, Riau Islands, West Sumatra, Bengkulu, Jakarta, Banten, West Java, Central Java, East Java, South Kalimantan, West Nusa Tenggara, South Sulawesi, Gorontalo, and the Special Region of Yogyakarta.

To support the development of these provinces as Muslim-friendly tourist destinations, the ministry is incorporating events and activities aimed at attracting Muslim travelers into the Karisma Event Nusantara (KEN) program.

Events such as the Aceh Ramadhan Festival, Aceh Culinary Festival, Muslim Life Fest, Balangan Islamic Festival, Batam Takbir Parade, and Batam Wonderfood & Art Ramadhan are expected to attract Muslim tourists, Wardhana noted.

She added that a dedicated Muslim-Friendly Travel page has been launched in Indonesia. Travel to facilitate Muslim tourists in obtaining information about destinations, event calendars, places of worship, and Muslim-friendly tour packages.

Sources: IQNA

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