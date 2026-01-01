Iraqi PM issues directives to improve services and facilitate entry of Arbaeen pilgrims

Shafaqna English- Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi chaired a meeting on Tuesday of the Special Services Committee for Mass Pilgrimages to review preparations and measures related to providing services for pilgrims.

According to Shafaqna, citing Baghdad Today, the meeting reviewed service preparations for the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions, an event that draws millions of pilgrims from across Iraq and abroad to the holy province of Karbala.

According to the statement, Al-Zaidi stressed that this year’s pilgrimage should surpass previous years in terms of service delivery and the smooth movement of pilgrims.

He also emphasized the importance of assessing field conditions and identifying essential needs, stating that these efforts should reflect the country’s capabilities in a way that demonstrates the government’s effectiveness and strengthens public confidence.

The Iraqi prime minister also directed the preparation of a comprehensive plan for organizing the Arbaeen pilgrimage, particularly in the areas of transportation and the return of pilgrims, through the provision of an adequate number of vehicles and coordination with all ministries, government agencies, and provincial administrations.

He stressed the need to provide essential services for Hussaini mawkibs, including electricity, fuel, and medical services, and called for special attention to telecommunications services and the organization of media affairs during the pilgrimage.

Al-Zaidi concluded by instructing border authorities to organize and facilitate the entry of Arab and foreign pilgrims into Iraq in a manner that highlights the government’s efforts in serving pilgrims and reinforces a positive image of Iraq among visitors.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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