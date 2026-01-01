Japan’s Kawasaki attracts foreign capital

Shafaqna English- According to two sources with knowledge of the matter, Kawasaki Heavy Industries of Japan is putting the final touches on a plan to raise roughly 200 billion yen ($1.23 billion) through a combination of new share sales and convertible bonds to finance its capital spending.

The sources said the company is set to finalize the issuance details as early as this week. One of the sources added that the shares and convertible bonds will be offered mainly to institutional investors based overseas.

Source: Reuters

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