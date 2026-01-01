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European stocks are hopeful

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Shafaqna English- The decline in crude prices since the Iran ceasefire is brightening the short-term outlook for European stock markets. However, many investors are not convinced that this signals a shift of capital away from the US, which has enjoyed years of earnings growth driven by artificial intelligence.

This improvement comes as crude prices have dropped to near pre-war levels, around $70 a barrel, as fading concerns about supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz have removed a key burden from Europe’s energy-importing economies.

Source: Reuters

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