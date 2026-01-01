Wall Street indexes tumbled amid US-Iran tensions

Shafaqna English- On Wednesday(1 Jul 2026), Wall Street’s major indices declined as concerns over U.S.-Iran tensions overshadowed Middle East peace negotiations, establishing a cautious outlook for the rest of the year.

Despite Tehran’s refusal to sit down with top U.S. diplomats who arrived in the region following an escalation, both a source with direct insight into the talks and an Iranian official acknowledged that technical discussions were held in Doha. Still, contradictory public statements suggested that any major accord would be hard to achieve.

Source: Reuters

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