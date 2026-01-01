Report: 134 cultural heritage sites in Iran damaged by US-Israeli attacks

Shafaqna English- Iran’s UNESCO representative provided a list of 134 cultural heritage sites it said were damaged by the war to the UN cultural body and shared it with Reuters. Though not all are listed on the UNESCO roster, they are among Iran’s most popular tourist attractions, bringing in millions of visitors every year, Reuters were written in the report. ‘Years to build, a moment to destroy’, US-Israeli air campaign devastates some of Iran’s most cherished monuments, Dawn reported.

Among the sites damaged were Tehran’s Golestan Palace and bazaar; four sites at Isfahan’s Naqsh-e Jahan Square; and the Chehel Sotoun complex, Reuters confirmed through visits.

Mehrnoush Soroush, the director of the Center for Ancient Middle Eastern Landscapes, a University of Chicago organization that is tracking damaged cultural sites in Iran, said her team had also confirmed damage at Jameh Mosque in Isfahan and at the Andimeshk railway station along the Trans-Iranian Railway, a UNESCO-listed site that links the Caspian Sea.

UNESCO also confirmed extensive damage at Falak-ol-Aflak, an ancient fortress in western Iran’s Khorramabad Valley.

In March, before the cease-fire in the US-Israel war on Iran, Reuters journalists were granted rare access to the palace and Naqsh-e Jahan square and its surroundings, as well as two palaces in Tehran. They saw firsthand how the war has damaged Iran’s historic sites, including some protected under an international treaty administered by the UN cultural body UNESCO. In all, Reuters journalists observed damage at 11 historic buildings.

Cultural heritage sites in Isfahan damaged

Isfahan sits at the heart of a vast plain in the high Iranian plateau and straddles the river Zayanderud, a Persian word that means “lifegiving.”

The river halves the city into the older, northern section that is home to historic sites, and the wealthier neighborhoods to the south with more modern residential compounds.

Isfahan is considered a cultural jewel, drawing comparisons to the centers of Rome, Athens or Kyoto.

Israeli airstrikes on March 7 and 9 caused significant damage to historic sites in Isfahan, Iran, including the Naqsh-e Jahan square and the Chehel Sotoun Palace. These strikes shook ancient domes and minarets and left debris across a 400-year-old royal complex.

The monuments and heritage sites around the Naqsh-e Jahan square, close to the Chehel Sotoun Palace, were popular places for residents to gather. The square, which is as large as 14 soccer fields, is one of three UNESCO world heritage sites in the city.

At Naqsh-e Jahan square, an initial assessment by Isfahan heritage authorities found the bombings caused structural damage to the foundations of buildings there.

At Ali Qapu Palace, the bombings in early March shook a terrace overlooking the vast square, its music chamber, its marble fountain, and 18 wooden columns. Pictures taken by heritage officials and by Reuters showed a crumbled wall, cracks on the body of the building, and shattered glass.

The initial Iranian assessment of Ali Qapu Palace said more than 70% of the glass in windows and doors was broken, and the plaster of two porches had separated from the main structure.

On March 7, Israeli bombs struck 300 meters from the 400-year-old Si-o-se-pol bridge over the river.

The Museum of Decorative Arts in Isfahan was built in the 17th century as part of a government complex. It houses traditional Iranian objects such as glassware, ceramics and traditional costumes. Talar-e Ashraf Palace in Isfahan, dating to the 1600s, is famed for its interior ornamentation.

Documented damage ranges from shattered glass and broken tile to cracked walls and shaken foundations.The damage observed includes broken glass, shattered tiles, cracked walls, and compromised foundations due to bomb shock waves, which can severely affect structures even kilometers away from the explosion, Modern Diplomacy reported.

Iran marked most culturally significant sites with giant blue shields

Iran marked some of its most culturally significant sites with giant blue shields, including the bazaar in Isfahan, the fortress in the Khorramabad Valley, and the Sa’dabad complex, which houses some 18 historic palaces in Tehran. The shields are an internationally recognized symbol denoting their protected status as cultural heritage.”

The 1954 Hague Convention, a treaty dedicated to safeguarding cultural heritage, explicitly protects sites like those in Isfahan during armed conflict. The intentional targeting of civilian cultural property is considered a war crime under international law, and any strikes on nearby targets must be carefully weighed against any damage they might sustain. The UNESCO designation covers a small minority of culturally significant buildings and monuments in any given country, and some countries put more emphasis on having their landmarks officially listed by the UN body. Iran has 27 sites on the list, which ranges from 55 in Italy to just one in countries such as Uganda and Costa Rica. “There’s no country that would be exempt from the obligation to avoid targeting cultural heritage sites,” said Patty Gerstenblith, who leads the US Committee of the Blue Shield, which has run training with the American military in the past to protect cultural sites during war. UNESCO hasn’t yet sent teams to the sites protected in its register UNESCO hasn’t yet sent teams to the sites protected in its register, and has been limited to using satellite imagery to assess the damage. To date, UNESCO says it has verified damage at seven sites in Iran, including two on its international list as well as four cultural properties of national importance and a religious site. UNESCO told Reuters it was not consulted either before or during the war but shared coordinates of critical sites with “all parties in the conflict.” “UNESCO calls all parties to conflicts to respect international law, including the protection of cultural property, and to take all necessary measures to prevent damage to cultural heritage,” the world body said.

The Pentagon declined to comment. Trump withdrew the United States from UNESCO in 2017 and again in 2025, citing its support for “woke, divisive cultural and social causes.”

Experts in Middle Eastern archaeology noted that the reporting indicates a significant shift in US military targeting practices, with less emphasis on protecting recognized historical sites compared to previous conflicts. In earlier wars, cultural landmarks were typically placed on “no strike lists,” and bombings near these sites required high-level approvals.

Heritage locations are included on no-strike lists used by military forces. Experts highlight the global obligation to avoid targeting cultural heritage, with concerns that operations in Iran may not adhere to these standards.