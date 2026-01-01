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New blow to Chinese e-commerce giants in Europe

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Shafaqna English- The European Union took its initial step on Wednesday(1 Jul 2026) to curb unfair competition from Chinese e-commerce platforms including Shein, Temu, and AliExpress, by levying a €3 tariff on low-cost imports that were formerly exempt from customs duties.

This decision marks another setback for platforms that have relied on customs waivers to offer goods at extremely low prices, which in turn drove their rapid expansion and drew protests from retailers and regulators. The United States, which serves as their primary market, eliminated its de minimis exemption for Chinese imports in May, and will end it for all imports by the close of August.

Source: Reuters

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