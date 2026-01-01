Tuchel warns against over-confidence

Shafaqna English- Although England are widely expected to beat DR Congo in the last 32, Tuchel has warned that his players must not be overconfident, especially in a tournament that has already produced shocks and dramatic late goals.

England, who finished first in their group, face Congo on Wednesday(1 Jul 2026). The Congolese are the strongest of all the teams that progressed as group runners-up.

The Round of 32 has already seen Germany lose to Paraguay on penalties, while Morocco also eliminated the Netherlands via a shootout. Brazil required a late goal to beat Japan, and Norway pulled off the same feat against Ivory Coast.

Source: Reuters

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