English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
Featured 1Sports

Tuchel warns against over-confidence

0

Shafaqna English- Although England are widely expected to beat DR Congo in the last 32, Tuchel has warned that his players must not be overconfident, especially in a tournament that has already produced shocks and dramatic late goals.

England, who finished first in their group, face Congo on Wednesday(1 Jul 2026). The Congolese are the strongest of all the teams that progressed as group runners-up.

The Round of 32 has already seen Germany lose to Paraguay on penalties, while Morocco also eliminated the Netherlands via a shootout. Brazil required a late goal to beat Japan, and Norway pulled off the same feat against Ivory Coast.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Mexico secured 2–0 win over Ecuador

asadian

France swept Sweden aside 3–0

asadian

Norway knocked out Ivory Coast with a 2-1 win

asadian

Germany opposes EU’s hefty budget

asadian

Best quarterly performance of global stocks

asadian

Gakpo’s goal & sorrow that transcended pitch

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.