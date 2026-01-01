Vance takes issue with Vatican’s immigration rhetoric

Shafaqna English- Vice President JD Vance expressed his disagreement with the Vatican’s immigration stance on Tuesday(30 Jun 2026), describing it as “troubling.” This came after Pope Leo had repeatedly criticized President Trump’s harsh immigration enforcement.

Pope Leo, the first pontiff to hail from the U.S., has called on his home country to reflect deeply on its treatment of migrants during the Trump era. He has portrayed the Trump administration as “extremely disrespectful” to immigrants and has denounced the “inhuman” conditions it imposes.

Source: Reuters

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