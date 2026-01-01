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Britain’s bid to redefine relations with EU

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Shafaqna English- Britain’s EU negotiator stated on Wednesday(1 Jul 2026) that the country is looking to rearrange a summit with the European Union for after the summer, in order to advance a reset in bilateral relations and emphasize that stronger ties are “crucially important” amid global instability.

After the July 22 summit was postponed in the wake of Keir Starmer’s resignation, Nick Thomas-Symonds traveled to Brussels to meet EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic. He said he wished to reassure his counterparts that technical work was proceeding, as the UK awaits its new prime minister, expected to be Andy Burnham.

Source: Reuters

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