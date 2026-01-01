India faces rainfall deficit

Shafaqna English- The Indian Meteorological Department reported on Tuesday(30 Jun 2026) that July’s monsoon rains are predicted to be subpar, following June’s status as the fifth-driest on record dating back to 1901. This outlook has stirred anxiety over agricultural productivity and GDP growth.

Around 70% of India’s yearly precipitation comes from the monsoon, which is critical for maintaining water reserves in the country’s nearly $4 trillion economy. Almost half of all farmland lacks irrigation, and about half the population relies on agriculture as their primary source of livelihood.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com