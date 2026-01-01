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US aid for Venezuela quake victims

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Shafaqna English- Reuters reported that the U.S. Southern Command has deployed a large-scale force in and around Venezuela to assist with relief missions. According to the regional commander, more than 900 troops are currently based inside Venezuela, while roughly 800 others are positioned at Caribbean staging points such as Puerto Rico and Curacao.

According to General Francis Donovan, the head of U.S. Southern Command, U.S. forces have taken part in rescue operations, aided in restoring airport functionality, and mobilized both air and naval assets to facilitate the arrival of humanitarian supplies in the aftermath of last week’s severe earthquakes.

Source: Reuters

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