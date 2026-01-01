Unknown impact of AI on economy

Shafaqna English- During this week’s gathering of the world’s leading central bankers, a major uncertainty seeped into nearly all discussions: how artificial intelligence might affect the global economy and, in turn, their responsibility to maintain financial stability.

At the ECB’s annual event in Portugal, participants agreed that AI could disrupt everything and pose problems they cannot currently foresee, affecting financial and labour markets, banking credit, security, and energy demand.

Source: Reuters

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