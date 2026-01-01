England beat Congo 2-1 thanks to Kane brace

Shafaqna English- England booked their spot in the World Cup knockout stage thanks to a late brace from Kane, who struck twice inside the final 15 minutes to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 win over a stubborn Congo side on Wednesday(1 Jul 2026).

The skipper produced another decisive contribution, pulling his side level with a 75th-minute header and then hammering home a glorious winner four minutes from time, after England had been trailing for the majority of an absorbing fixture.

Source: Reuters

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