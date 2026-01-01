Fall of giants at World Cup

Shafaqna English- Germany, winners of four World Cups, caused the greatest surprise by exiting in the round of 16, heading a list of traditional football heavyweights that fell prematurely, signalling a new hierarchy taking shape in global football.

Uruguay, with two World Cup titles to their name, also boast a prestigious history, yet they couldn’t advance past the group phase, while the Netherlands, runners-up on three occasions, were eliminated in the last-32 round by Morocco.

Collectively, these three nations have appeared in 13 World Cup finals, over half of the 22 finals ever played, and their premature departures underscore a distinct redistribution of footballing strength.

Source: Reuters

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