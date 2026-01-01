USA cruise past Bosnia with 2–0 win

Shafaqna English- Playing with ten men, the United States secured a 2–0 win over Bosnia on Wednesday(1 Jul 2026), booking their place in the World Cup round of 16 and ending a 24-year drought without a knockout-stage victory, keeping their American dream alive in the tournament.

During a dramatic, high-tempo clash near San Francisco, Balogun found the net just before the interval, though he received his marching orders early in the second period. Tillman’s precise free-kick in the dying moments made it 2–0, triggering euphoric scenes in a stadium dominated by U.S. supporters.

Source: Reuters

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