English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
Featured 1Sports

USA cruise past Bosnia with 2–0 win

0

Shafaqna English- Playing with ten men, the United States secured a 2–0 win over Bosnia on Wednesday(1 Jul 2026), booking their place in the World Cup round of 16 and ending a 24-year drought without a knockout-stage victory, keeping their American dream alive in the tournament.

During a dramatic, high-tempo clash near San Francisco, Balogun found the net just before the interval, though he received his marching orders early in the second period. Tillman’s precise free-kick in the dying moments made it 2–0, triggering euphoric scenes in a stadium dominated by U.S. supporters.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

England beat Congo 2-1 thanks to Kane brace

asadian

USA: Many Shia Muslims with divers backgrounds gather in Muharram rituals

leila yazdani

Potter: We say goodbye to World Cup with pride

asadian

Deschamps: France are not yet complete team

asadian

Mbappe is on trail of Messi’s scoring record

asadian

California hosts America’s dream

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.