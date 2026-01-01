Belgium rally to stun Senegal 3–2 and advance

Shafaqna English- A 125th-minute penalty from Youri Tielemans completed a stunning turnaround for Belgium, who came from two goals behind to beat Senegal 3–2 after extra time in Wednesday’s(1 Jul 2026) World Cup last-32 match in Seattle, reviving their championship ambitions which seemed all but over.

The penalty was conceded when Senegal’s Lamine Camara slid into Tielemans as the ball crossed the goalmouth, with the decision confirmed after a VAR review. Tielemans then placed the ball perfectly into the top corner to seal an extraordinary comeback.

Source: Reuters

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