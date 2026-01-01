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Expansion of unstaffed stores in South Korea

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Shafaqna English- Across South Korea, coffee shops, ramen restaurants, and flower stores without staff are becoming increasingly common, as business owners adopt robots and self-service technology to cope with escalating labor expenses, relying on customers’ general honesty to make the model work.

The National Fire Agency estimated that by late 2024, there were roughly 9,000 unstaffed stores nationwide, most operating 24 hours a day. Meanwhile, Samsung Card noted that their number likely grew fourfold from 2020 to 2025.

Source: Reuters

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