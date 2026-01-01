Asian stocks tumble as investors flee chipmakers

Shafaqna English- Asian markets tumbled on Thursday(2 Jul 2026) as investors pulled back from semiconductor stocks after a strong quarter, while currency and bond traders awaited U.S. employment data that could offer clues about the potential for interest rate increases.

Crude prices hit their lowest in four months, with Brent declining 0.8% to $71 a barrel, as President Trump said Iran negotiations in Qatar had gone smoothly and as oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz increased.

The MSCI’s broadest gauge of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.8% on Thursday, and the Nikkei dropped 1.1%, adding to the declines seen on the quarter’s opening day.

The KOSPI sank 2.7% on Thursday, adding to Wednesday’s 2% loss, following an extraordinary 68% surge in the second quarter, fueled by sky-high AI demand for semiconductor memory chips.

Source: Reuters

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