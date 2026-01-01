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Targeted campaign against yen speculators

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Shafaqna English- According to two sources with knowledge of the matter, Japanese authorities have moved away from their usual practice of warning about intervention risks. Instead, they are now signaling a more focused effort to pressure speculators and increase the cost of shorting the weakened yen.

Rather than relying on the measured jawboning used before earlier intervention efforts, the MOF could step in suddenly to clear out speculative yen positions, the sources added. Officials are also avoiding any talk of a specific exchange-rate threshold that would prompt intervention.

Source: Reuters

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