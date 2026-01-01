Beijing ramps up iron ore market oversight

Shafaqna English- Beijing’s push to tighten its grip on the iron ore market has now targeted Fortescue, with China’s state buyer asking local steel mills to refuse delivery of some of the Australian miner’s portside products, industry sources said.

Five sources with knowledge of the matter said that China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG) has verbally informed some mills that starting July 15, they must not take delivery of portside cargoes of Fortescue’s Super Special Fines and Fortune Fines, both lower-grade iron ore products.

Source: Reuters

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