Starmer: Racism damages social cohesion

Shafaqna English- Britain has seen a rise in racism and intolerance over the past decade, which is eroding social cohesion and pushing people away from civic engagement, Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned on Wednesday(1 Jul 2026).

His remarks came one day after a Reuters report revealed that some non-white Britons are concerned about a resurgence of racism, driven by anti-immigration rhetoric and a political emphasis on crime, especially after recent unrest, including protests in Southampton following Henry Nowak’s murder and riots in Belfast after a stabbing.

Source: Reuters

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