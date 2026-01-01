Arrest of anti-migrant protesters in South Africa

Shafaqna English- On Wednesday(1 Jul 2026), police reported that more than 900 individuals were arrested during Tuesday’s(30 Jun 2026) nationwide protests against migrants in South Africa. The demonstrations were largely peaceful, though some turned violent and involved looting of shops.

Tebello Mosikili, the deputy national police commissioner, told reporters that 108 of the 120 protests were peaceful, while police had to step in at 12 others. He also explained that the arrests were made for a variety of offenses, including immigration law violations, public violence, aiding undocumented migrants, and theft.

Source: Reuters

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