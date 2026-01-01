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Chinese AI, cheap but powerful

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Shafaqna English- Ever since DeepSeek surprised global markets in early 2025 with an affordable yet highly capable AI model, consumers worldwide have been presented with a dilemma: either opt for Chinese products that are cheaper but less advanced, or choose American rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic, which have invested billions in research and development.

However, a new model called GLM-5.2, released last month by the Beijing-based startup Z.ai, may finally be bridging that divide when it comes to capturing Western attention and interest.

Source: Reuters

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