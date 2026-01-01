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Oil prices continue to fall on Iran-US talks progress

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Shafaqna English- Crude prices dropped roughly 1% on Thursday(2 Jul 2026), their third consecutive decline, after Qatar reported progress in U.S.-Iran indirect talks over the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route that before the conflict transported 20% of the world’s oil.

While a spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said on X that the negotiations had made “positive progress” regarding the memorandum that halted fighting in June, there was no sign that the parties had taken steps toward a long-term peace agreement.

By 0642 GMT, Brent crude futures had dropped 79 cents, or 1.1%, to $70.78 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 84 cents, or 1.2%, to $67.74 per barrel. Both benchmarks had already declined over 1% in the prior session.

Source: Reuters

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