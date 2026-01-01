Study: Video games may slightly improve memory and cognitive skills

Shafaqna English- A new meta-analysis published in Acta Psychologica suggests that playing video games may provide modest improvements in memory and several cognitive abilities. While the overall effects are small, the strongest and most consistent benefit appears to be enhanced memory performance, according to PsyPost.

Researchers analyzed data from 133 independent studies involving 14,245 participants of different ages and backgrounds to examine the relationship between video gaming and cognitive performance.

The review found a small but consistent association between gaming and improved cognitive abilities. Among all mental functions, memory showed the strongest and most reliable benefit across observational studies, comparisons between gamers and non-gamers, and controlled intervention trials.

Experienced gamers also performed better than non-gamers on tests of spatial ability, visual attention, cognitive control, and general intelligence, although the improvements were generally modest.

Researchers suggest that complex game environments, problem-solving challenges, and frequent reward systems may stimulate neuroplasticity and dopamine release, supporting learning and long-term memory formation.

However, the authors caution that the evidence is based largely on studies of moderate methodological quality, with wide differences in gaming duration, game types, and testing methods. They emphasize that current evidence does not support video games as a substitute for established cognitive training or clinical interventions, and more rigorous long-term research is needed to determine whether these benefits persist over time or help protect against age-related cognitive decline.

Source: PsyPost

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