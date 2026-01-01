Muharram ritual in Africa intertwines with people’s daily reality

Shafaqna English- In Africa, the Ashura ritual is no longer just a seasonal religious occasion; it has transformed into a social and intellectual phenomenon in which religious memory intertwines with people’s daily reality, making Karbala a living meaning that is reproduced in the streets, gatherings, and local languages.

Diversity of Ashura ritual across Africa

The features of this presence are evident in the diversity of the Ashura scene across the continent; in East Africa, the rituals blended with the cultural extensions of local communities, while in West Africa, Ashura gained a broad popular character associated with reformist and social discourse, as seen in Nigeria and Niger, where influential figures contributed to transforming the Hussaini platform into a space for addressing issues of justice and dignity.

In Senegal and West Africa, the occasion intertwined with local customs to take on a social form that enhances solidarity, while in Central and East Africa, it settled within institutional frameworks that focus on education, religious activities, and service.

Muharram rituals held across Africa

Various African countries organized mourning gatherings (Majalis), speeches, and religious programs to commemorate Imam Hussain (AS) and the events of Karbala during Muharram.

Across cities and villages, Shias are participating with devotion, sincerity, and enthusiasm in Muharram gatherings, spreading the message of Imam Hussain (AS)

Muharram rituals have been held in many states in Nigeria, including Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Yobe, Borno, Adamawa, Bauchi and Lagos, as well as the capital, Abuja.

In Niger, there have been ceremonies in the cities of Maradi, Konye and Niamey, giving the occasion a regional dimension that goes beyond the borders of cities or states.

In Kano State, Majalis have been held continuously since the beginning of Muharram. In Kota Kota District, speakers addressed the topic of “Fulfillment of Needs Through the Intercession of Imam Hussain (AS) in This World and the Hereafter.”

In Kigoma, gatherings focused on the historical events of Karbala and the lessons of perseverance. In Magudani, Bwani, speakers discussed the theme “Unity: The Foundation of Salvation.”

A special Majlis was organized for students in Mombasa, where speakers highlighted the life, moral values, and educational teachings of Imam Hussain (AS).

In the regions of Butenzi and Buterere in Bujumbura, speakers emphasized Imam Hussain’s (AS) reformative movement and resistance against oppression during heartfelt mourning gatherings.

Religious institutions in Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda, announcing extensive programs for the month of Muharram, have demonstrated their serious resolve to revive the teachings and message of the Karbala movement through mourning gatherings, religious lectures, and cultural activities in various cities of East Africa.

Ashura programs are not limited to mourning ceremonies

The Ashura programs are not limited to mourning ceremonies and religious speeches. They include a variety of activities that combine religious, cultural and social aspects, such as reenactments of the events of Karbala, recitations and poems about Imam Hussain (AS), intellectual seminars, congregational prayers and votive food distribution among participants, thus strengthening the presence of the occasion in the public life of local communities.

Sources: Hawzah News Agency, IQNA, Alkafeel,

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