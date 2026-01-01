Saudi supertankers exit Strait of Hormuz

Shafaqna English- Trade sources and shipping data indicate that a minimum of five supertankers, loaded with a total of 10 million barrels of Saudi crude from Ras Tanura, have left the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco has adopted spot pricing to boost its sales in Asian markets.

Saudi Aramco restarted loading at Ras Tanura, the world’s biggest oil port, on Friday after a nearly four-month hiatus. The Saudi national oil company is ramping up its loadings and cargoes bound for Asia, which adds to the immediate glut that has pulled Brent crude down from nearly $120 per barrel in March to about $70, following the interim peace deal between Washington and Tehran.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com