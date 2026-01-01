Study: Bilingual brains share a universal map of meaning

Shafaqna English- A new study published in Cell suggests that bilingual people do not store separate meanings for each language. Instead, the brain appears to use a shared neural map of concepts while employing different patterns of brain-cell activity to process each language, according to PsyPost.

Researchers from Baylor College of Medicine, Rice University, and Sungkyunkwan University recorded the activity of individual neurons in the hippocampus of four highly proficient English–Spanish bilingual patients undergoing epilepsy treatment.

The study found that although only a small number of neurons responded directly to translated word pairs, the brain as a whole preserved the same underlying semantic organization across both languages. Rather than relying on “translation neurons,” bilingual language processing emerged from coordinated activity across large populations of neurons.

To validate their findings, researchers compared the brain’s neural representations with multilingual AI language models, including multilingual BERT, and found striking similarities in how meanings are organized. The results suggest that both the human brain and modern AI may converge on similar principles for representing knowledge.

According to the researchers, the brain maintains a language-independent conceptual framework, while activating language-specific neural patterns that allow bilingual speakers to switch seamlessly between languages without confusion.

The authors caution that the study involved only four early bilingual English–Spanish speakers, so the findings may not apply to people who learn a second language later in life or to speakers of more linguistically distant languages. They say the discovery could help advance brain-computer interfaces, language rehabilitation, and multilingual artificial intelligence.

Source: PsyPost

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