Yen surged against dollar

Shafaqna English- The yen posted strong gains versus the dollar on Thursday(2 Jul 2026) as traders anticipated potential action from Japanese authorities, following signals of a new policy aimed at strengthening the persistently weak currency.

The stronger yen pushed the dollar lower against its major counterparts before the release of key U.S. labor market figures, which are expected to show slightly weaker employment growth in June.

The greenback lost up to 0.9% to reach 161.115 yen and was later quoted at 161.28 yen, remaining 0.8% lower on the day.

Source: Reuters

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