UN unveils first global AI assessment, urges governments to act

Shafaqna English- The United Nations has released its first independent global scientific assessment of artificial intelligence, warning that AI capabilities are advancing faster than governance frameworks and urging governments to establish effective oversight before the technology outpaces public control.

Presented by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the report states that AI has enormous potential to accelerate progress in healthcare, education, climate action and economic development, but also poses growing risks if left without coordinated global governance.

Prepared by an independent panel of 40 international scientists and experts, the assessment concludes that AI development is highly concentrated, with the United States accounting for roughly 75% of the world’s leading AI supercomputing capacity and China about 15%, highlighting widening global inequalities in AI access and infrastructure.

The report warns that increasingly autonomous AI systems raise concerns over cybersecurity, labor market disruption, misinformation, fraud, deceptive AI behavior and the lack of reliable methods to maintain human control over advanced systems. It also notes that AI adoption remains uneven, with many developing countries lagging behind due to limited computing infrastructure, data resources and technical capacity.

UN officials stressed that AI alone will not reduce global inequalities. Instead, governments must invest in governance, skills, infrastructure and equitable access while ensuring that innovation is aligned with human rights and public safety. The report’s recommendations will be presented to world leaders during the UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva on 6–7 July, where policymakers are expected to discuss the future framework for international AI governance.

Source: UN News

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