Fire in vicinity of Baghdad Airport perimeter

Shafaqna English- Baghdad International Airport officials confirmed that civil defense teams localized and fully extinguished the blaze, which broke out in an isolated area far from any critical operational facilities, terminals, or runways.

According to the official statement, the airport’s emergency response protocols neutralized the incident immediately with zero infrastructure damage or personnel injuries. The current operational status is detailed below:

All international and domestic flight schedules remain completely unaffected. Air traffic navigation, including all scheduled takeoffs and landings, continues to operate seamlessly on time.

All vital technical installations, control towers, and passenger terminals are fully secure and operating under normal parameters.

Baghdad International Airport management urged news outlets and social media platforms to verify information through official channels before publishing.

Sources: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com