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India orders WhatsApp to explain itself

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Shafaqna English- The Indian government has demanded that WhatsApp provide a rationale for its upcoming username feature and pause its release in the country, which represents its largest user base. This move intensifies the ongoing regulatory action against anonymous messaging that originally targeted Telegram, as confirmed by an official letter seen by Reuters.

Meta’s WhatsApp confirmed at the start of the week that it has begun rolling out the new capability in phases across the globe, with India being one of the markets included. The feature enables users to secure a personalized username and eventually communicate with others while keeping their phone numbers private.

Source: Reuters

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