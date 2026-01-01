Doctors: Cases of anemia among women in Afghanistan increased

Shafaqna English-

Cases of anemia among women and girls have increased in recent months, several doctors in Kabul said.

They attribute this rise to poverty, lack of awareness, poor nutrition, and limited access to iron and folic acid supplements.

These doctors add that the condition is more commonly observed among pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and women who have recently given birth, noting that insufficient access to health services and the absence of regular supplement distribution programs have worsened the problem.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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